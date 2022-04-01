(7 Day Forecast)

Friday: Much colder today with a high of 44 degrees. It will feel even colder due to breezy conditions again with wind gusts up to 30mph. There will be some rain/snow showers around for the morning. Little to no accumulation is expected. Mostly cloudy with some clearing around sunset.

Saturday: Starting off with lots of sunshine and then some clouds moving in later on in the afternoon/evening. There will be a chance for some showers to move in late in the day as well. High of 54.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with some showers around for the morning. High of 51.

Monday: A mix of sun and clouds for the day. There could be a slight chance for some rain showers. High of 56.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. High of 65.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. High of 70.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. High of 65.

