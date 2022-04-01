(7 Day Forecast)

Friday:  Much colder today with a high of 44 degrees.  It will feel even colder due to breezy conditions again with wind gusts up to 30mph.  There will be some rain/snow showers around for the morning.  Little to no accumulation is expected.  Mostly cloudy with some clearing around sunset.

Saturday:  Starting off with lots of sunshine and then some clouds moving in later on in the afternoon/evening.  There will be a chance for some showers to move in late in the day as well.  High of 54.

Sunday:  Mostly cloudy with some showers around for the morning.  High of 51.

Monday:  A mix of sun and clouds for the day.  There could be a slight chance for some rain showers. High of 56.

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.  High of 65.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.  High of 70.

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.  High of 65.

