A dreary and rain-filled day tomorrow

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: More so grey skies than anything else across the Ohio Valley today. Rain showers are starting to develop in the area. The key word for any rain today will be scattered in nature. Not everyone will see rain showers this afternoon. Most of the shower activity will start to wrap up later this evening, but a stray sprinkle is possible into the early morning hours tomorrow. Clouds will stay thick and act as a blanket, allowing temperatures to fall near 60 degrees for tomorrow morning. It will likely be another warm and muggy day as well.

FRIDAY: Cloudy and possibly plagued with rain showers is how our finally Friday will be. So far, this forecast has been full of tricks… where’s the treat? If you like warmer weather, then maybe this is your treat. Temperatures will max out in the mid 70s with dew point temperatures remaining sticky and uncomfortable. Scattered showers are possible tomorrow morning with a slight break by lunch. Our best chance of seeing widespread rainfall returns in the afternoon and evening hours tomorrow. Friday night football may be a bit dreary and soggy this week. The first time this year we could see rain for football games.

SATURDAY: As we transition into the weekend. We will start to see a few more rays of sun. Any chances for rain will be in the AM hours with the afternoon clearing out. Clouds will start to clear out as drier weather moves in later in the day. Temperatures will hover in the mid to low 70s. We will also start to see a drop in muggy levels.

SUNDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds returns to the region by the time we head into the end of the weekend. Temperatures remain in the mid 70s with sunshine possibly being the dominant feature. We will start to dry out as well.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and dry for now. Temperatures warm back up to the mid/upper 70s. Unseasonably warm weather is likely for most of the new work-week.

TUESDAY: A dry day is on tap for your Tuesday. Temperatures stay in the upper 70s for our afternoon high. This is certainly some warm air for mid October. Good news though, as we head into the weekend we will start to cool down.

WEDNESDAY: A few more warm days before a nice cool down for the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will stay in the mid 70s before we see a gradual cool spell return temps to seasonable levels.

THURSDAY: Another sun filled day across the Ohio Valley. Temperatures remain in the mid 70s with cooler weather expected by the weekend.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey