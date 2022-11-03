7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Another dose of fog for the beginning of the day, this time not as dense nor did it linger around as long. Temperatures starting off the day dipped down to the lower 40s with calm winds. Most of the fog started to clear out around lunchtime with a sun-filled stunner of a day for the Ohio Valley. Temperatures were feeling more like early Summer today, as we maxed out in the upper 60s to low 70s. A few fair-weather cumulus clouds were present this afternoon. Patchy clouds will be the trend this evening and into the overnight hours. Tonight, we will keep a few clouds overhead. Fog is not expected to develop thanks to cooler air aloft and relative humidity values starting to settle. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny to partly cloudy with a few clouds by the afternoon. It will be dry for the next rendition of football Friday, this time in November. Temperatures will trend in the upper 60s to low 70s as well. Is it September or November? Great football weather if you like the warmth!

SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy for our Saturday. We will remain unseasonably warm, in the mid to upper 70s for daytime highs. There is a chance for some spotty showers late Saturday afternoon and evening. This could linger into Sunday morning. As you go to bed Saturday night, don’t forget to set those stove and microwave clocks back one hours with the end of Daylight-Saving Time as we fall back an hour! (We gain an hour of sleep). Winds will also be a bit breezy with gusts as high as 35 mph.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies with a chance for spotty showers in the morning and afternoon hours. Cloud coverage will start to erode with a few rays of sunshine by the afternoon. Winds will also be a bit breezy. Temperature wise, we will be back in the low 70s for daytime highs.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny skies with thermometers maxing out in the low 70s to upper 60s. It will continue to be quiet overall in the weather department.

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny and quiet again across the Ohio Valley. Daytime highs will be in the mid to low 60s. High pressure will be overhead, keeping the region quiet.

WEDNESDAY: Patchy clouds with sun for the area. Temperatures will range in the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies will reign supreme with a stray shower or two. Temperatures will trend in the mid to low 60s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey