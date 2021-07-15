A dry day with some sun in the forecast

7-Day Forecast:

THURSDAY: A dry and quiet day is shaping up for your Thursday. If you have been stuck inside, get out and enjoy a pleasant summer day in the Ohio Valley. Weak high pressure will build into the region, providing some relief from the daily rain chances that we had for most of the work-week. As of this morning, we have cloud coverage overhead and we will stay with some clouds as we head further along today. A mixture of sun and clouds will line the skies. We could mix in a little more sun as we head into the afternoon. Current temperatures are also sitting in the upper 60s. Muggy air is also here to stay until this weekend. High temps return to the mid to upper 80s. If you are not a fan of the heat, maybe cool off by a pool or stay inside in the AC. Dry weather will also continue into the overnight hours with a few clouds lining the skies. Temps will bottom out in the upper 60s yet again. We will stay muggy as well.

FRIDAY: Most of the day will be dry, but active weather will likely return late in the day and through the weekend. Best bet for rain will be later in the afternoon and stay around through the evening hours. High temperatures stay in the mid 80s. Mostly cloudy skies will be present as well. A few storms could fire up in the afternoon. Friday’s rain is thanks to a cold front that will cross the region Saturday.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a high chance for rain to start the weekend. A cold front will be pushing through that will provide a soaking rain for the region as well as finally start to clear out the mugginess. High temps will be in the low 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with some patchy showers in the morning hours. The sun could return later in the day. We will start to see some relief in mugginess as the afternoon rolls in as well. Temperatures will be back in the lower 80s.

MONDAY: Quiet weather is shaping up for the start of the next work week. We will see partly cloudy skies and temperatures maxing out in the mid 80s. It will not be as muggy thanks to the weekend’s cold front.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable as we head farther along into the next work-week. We will see no rain and little mugginess. Temperatures stay in the mid 80s for our high. It will be a good few days to plan outdoor activities in the Ohio Valley and take advantage of the dry weather.

WEDNESDAY: Rain showers will return by the midpoint of the work-week. We could see a few showers in the morning and afternoon. Temperatures will be back in the mid 80s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey