7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: It felt like Fall across the Ohio Valley this morning with a slight chill in the air. We woke to temperatures in the mid-50s with patches of fog across the area. Once that lifted, which was a bit later, we did filter in more prominent sunshine. It was a nice change in pace to filter in more sunshine and recharge those vitamin D batteries. This will be the dominant trend moving forward as the ridge of high pressure moves overhead. Skies did look a bit hazy with smoke suspended well in the mid layers of the atmosphere. This should make for a fiery sunset this evening. Temperatures were back in the upper 70s today. It also felt refreshing for the most part, but a slight bit of mugginess was in the air. It will start to feel slightly sticky as we head into the weekend. Friday night football will be beautiful once again! Just bring a light jacket if you are planning to head out. Tonight, clouds will clear out with overnight lows back in the upper 50s for morning temperatures. There could be a few pockets of fog during the AM commute well.

SATURDAY: The weekend showcases much of the same. Sunshine mixing in with some clouds, and dry weather. This will also mean a slight uptick in temperatures. We will max out in the lower 80s with dew points trending slightly sticky. The increase in temperatures will make it feel more like Summer compared to the Fall mornings we have been experiencing.

SUNDAY: Sunshine and blue skies yet again for the second half of the weekend. It will be great weather to be outdoors once again. We max out thermometers in the lower 80s. Clouds will start to increase late in the day. A few rounds of rain are possible for the late evening hours as a cold front advances in.

MONDAY: More clouds in the sky as we begin the new week. Daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. It will feel slightly sticky. There is a likelihood for rounds of showers and potential rumbles of thunder throughout the day. The atmospheric setup right now is trending to be isolated pockets of heavy rain. This will be monitored over the next few days. A slight dip in temperatures is possible as we head into the week.

TUESDAY: Warmer air reigns supreme as we continue the dry and quiet spell. Daytime highs will be in the lower 80s with partly sunny skies.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and feeling more Summer like in the weather department as we head into the last day of Summer 2022. Daytime highs will trend to be in the lower 80s with a chance for a few sporadic showers.

THURSDAY: Patchy clouds and sun for the Ohio Valley. Temperature wise, we max out in the mid-70s. This is the first official day of Fall with the Autumnal Equinox taking place.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny, dry, and quiet for a football Friday across the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will trend to be a bit cooler, maxing out in the mid to low 70s for the moment.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey