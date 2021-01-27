A dull and colorless day for your Wednesday

7-Day Forecast=

WEDNESDAY: Not a whole lot to talk about as we head into the midpoint of the new work week. Wintry grey skies are expected to line the Ohio Valley. We could get lucky and see some glimmers of sunshine. We are going to say precip free for most of the day. There is a chance that the higher elevations see an isolated flurry or sprinkle. It will be a lot colder today compared to yesterday, with our expected high around the mid 30s. Winds today will blow from the north around 5-10 mph. Through the overnight period we could see some scattered snow flakes falling with hardly any accumulation is expected. Just a boring, cold, winter day for us in the Northeast. Makes you appreciate sunshine and blue skies for sure.

THURSDAY: A quiet day is expected as we inch our way closer to the weekend. High pressures scoots in over The Great Lakes region, influencing us to not have much weather to talk about. However, clouds are expected to be present with much colder air in place. Temperatures top off around 30 degrees. Winds are also expected to be a factor, making it feel colder. Overnight Thursday into Friday morning we could see lows in the upper teens. Brrr.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies will filter in some sunlight as we approach the weekend. We are expected to see temperatures around the freezing mark once again. The cold air will stick around Friday night into Saturday with lows in the upper teens once again.

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies return and there is a chance we see some evening flurries as another system is expected to swing through. Temperatures top off in the low to mid 30s.

SUNDAY: Active weather returns to the area as we head into ladder half of the weekend. We could see some snow showers early on as a low-pressure system swings by with colder air staying put. We are expected to transition over to rain showers as we head into the afternoon with temperatures topping off around 40 degrees. Winds are expected to play a factor as well.

MONDAY: Colder air continues on as well as the chance for some snow showers. As of know it is too far out to guess how much snow will accumulate. Models are in agreement that we see some white precipitation. Temperatures will hover in the lower 30s for our high on the first Day of February.

GROUNDHOG DAY: Mostly cloudy and colder as we head into the early stages of the work week. All eyes will be on the town in PA to see if Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow or not, signify how much longer we will be stuck in winter. Temperatures will be in the mid 30s.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey