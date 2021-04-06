A fair day for your Tuesday

7-Day Forecast:

TUESDAY: Today’s weather conditions will be very similar to yesterday’s. We will see some patchy cloud coverage in the morning hours and that will clear out some as we head into the afternoon. Some high clouds will make it look “hazy” but it will still be bright outside. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s this afternoon which is pushing close to 15 degrees above average. Most of the region will stay dry from any falling precip, but there is a chance for some areas to see some patchy showers/drizzle. Winds will blow from the west around 8-12 mph, making the presence felt but not becoming a nuisance. As we head into the overnight, patchy clouds will linger around with temperatures bottoming out to the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: A dry day is likely for the Ohio Valley. Enjoy another warm day with high temperatures in the mid 70s. There will be a mixture of sun and clouds, meaning a decent day to be outside and enjoy the warmth. We have been spoiled with such warm air for the beginning of Spring.

THURSDAY: The next weather maker will bring widespread rain into the Ohio Valley Thursday afternoon. The AM hours will showcase partly sunny skies and then rain showers will start to roll in after lunch. Expect to see a good soaking rain from start to finish with a chance for some rumbles of thunder. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. The showers are likely to continue Thursday night and into the day Friday.

FRIDAY: Rain showers will linger on into the end of the work week from the low-pressure system that swung in on Thursday. Expect to need the umbrella for yet another day. High temperatures will be in the low 70 and there is a chance for breezy conditions.

SATURDAY: The weekend has the chance of seeing some lingering shower activity as well. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

SUNDAY: The latter half of the weekend looks the same. A chance for some rain showers with high temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Sunshine looks to return as we head into the next work week. Temperatures will stay around 70 degrees for our high.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey