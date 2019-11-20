A few breaks in clouds today

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Patchy am fog, then peeks of sun and dry, Highs 45-47.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and calm winds, Lows 32-35.
THURSDAY: Mainly cloudy, warming up before afternoon showers, Highs 54-57.
FRIDAY: AM showers likely, then turning cooler, Highs 48-50.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy again with afternoon rain likely, Highs 43-45.
SUNDAY: Finally some sunshine and drier, Highs 41-44.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies and nice, Highs 47-50.
TUESDAY: Staying dry and partly sunny, warmer, Highs 52-54.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman

