(7 Day Forecast)

Friday: Starting the day off with some fog and then sunshine with clouds increasing through the day. We will have a few showers popping into the forecast late this evening around 10pm. This will not be much in the way of rainfall. High of 75.

Saturday: Rain showers may be around for the day as some sun starts to break through the clouds at times. We could see a few showers through the day, but it is not looking to be very much at all. Most of the day will remain dry. High of 76.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with another chance for showers through the day. High of 81 degrees.

Monday: Partly cloudy, high of 84. We will really start to warm up from here.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high of 87.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Hot with a high of 90.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Still hot with a high of 88.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler