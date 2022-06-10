(7 Day Forecast)

Friday:  Starting the day off with some fog and then sunshine with clouds increasing through the day.  We will have a few showers popping into the forecast late this evening around 10pm.  This will not be much in the way of rainfall.  High of 75.

Saturday:  Rain showers may be around for the day as some sun starts to break through the clouds at times.  We could see a few showers through the day, but it is not looking to be very much at all.  Most of the day will remain dry.  High of 76.

Sunday:  Partly cloudy with another chance for showers through the day.  High of 81 degrees.

Monday: Partly cloudy, high of 84.  We will really start to warm up from here.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high of 87.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers.  Hot with a high of 90.

Thursday:  Partly cloudy with a chance of showers.  Still hot with a high of 88.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler