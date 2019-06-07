Saturday brings sunshine

7-Day Forecast



SATURDAY: Warm with partly sunny skies, breezy, Highs 79-83.

SUNDAY: Showers and a likelihood for a few afternoon storms, Highs 77-80.

MONDAY: Thunderstorms for much of the day, cloudy, Highs near 80.

TUESDAY: Calmer with partly sunny conditions, Highs near 75.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer, Highs 75-78.

THURSDAY: More clouds, chance for showers and storms, Highs 72-75.

FRIDAY: Clouds cover much of the sky, cooler, Highs 71-74.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler