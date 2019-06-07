Saturday brings sunshine

7-Day Forecast
SATURDAY: Warm with partly sunny skies, breezy, Highs 79-83.
SUNDAY: Showers and a likelihood for a few afternoon storms, Highs 77-80.
MONDAY: Thunderstorms for much of the day, cloudy, Highs near 80.
TUESDAY: Calmer with partly sunny conditions, Highs near 75.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer, Highs 75-78.
THURSDAY: More clouds, chance for showers and storms, Highs 72-75.
FRIDAY: Clouds cover much of the sky, cooler, Highs 71-74.
–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler