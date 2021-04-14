A few day stretch where rain drops are possible with cooler air coming too

7-Day Forecast:

WEDNESDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds will be present as we head into the midpoint of the work-week. There is a chance for a brief rain shower in the early to mid morning hours as an upper level disturbance moves to our south. Most of the Ohio Valley will not see any rain, but there is a chance we see some rain drops into the morning commute. Rain activity does not stick around into the afternoon. Actually we could see some of that sunshine. It will not be as nice as Tuesday, but another fair and Spring like day in the Ohio Valley. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s.Winds will not be a factor, blowing from the west around 5-10 mph. As we head into the overnight hours, clouds will increase and the cooler air will start to work its way into the area. Overnight lows will be in the lower 40s.

THURSDAY: An upper level low-pressure system will swing into the Ohio Valley, bringing with it spotty showers throughout the morning and afternoon hours. Rain will be light most of the time, but some pockets of heavier rain are possible. A dreary and grey day is expected as well as much cooler compared to where we have been. High temperatures will be topping off in the lower 50s, which is below average by about 10 degrees. Breezy conditions will also return, making it feel colder as well. Winds will blow from the west around 10-15 mph with a gust of 25 possible. .

FRIDAY: Rain showers should end as we head into the end of the work-week. Temperatures will need another day to rebound back towards seasonable levels. Expected highs will be in the mid to upper 50s for Friday. Mostly cloudy skies will linger on.

SATURDAY: More sun than clouds will kick off the weekend. Expect the seasonable temperatures to return back in the upper 50s to low 60s. Get outside and enjoy the fresh air and get working on the gardens.

SUNDAY: There is a chance for some spotty rain showers to end the weekend. High temperatures will remain in the upper 50s to low 60s.

MONDAY: Spotty showers will linger on into the start of the next work-week. High temperatures will top off in the lower 60s and expect mostly cloudy skies.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and the active pattern of spotty showers will continue. Temperatures max out in the lower 60s.

