A few more clouds in the skies but no threat for rain to end the week

7-Day Forecast:

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with warmer air starting to make its way back into our region. No real threat for rain today as broad high pressure is in our area, but it will still allow for some fair-weather cumulus clouds to bubble up this afternoon. For your morning commute, expect the muggy air to accompany you on your walk to the car. Dew point values remain in the comfortable sticky category and will likely stay that way. Temperatures are hovering in the mid to low 60s. Rather calm winds and clear skies could allow some river fog to form. All fog should burn off around 10 AM at the latest. Past lunch and into the afternoon, a few clouds could start to fire up but an overall dry day across the board. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 80s. Take it easy if you plan to be outside today. Stay hydrated and be weather prepared, especially by knowing the signs of heat related illness. Tonight, clouds will likely build in and stay overhead into your Saturday. Low temps will be in the mid to upper 60s and muggy air will stick around as well.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies as we head into the weekend. A stray shower could develop in the mid morning hours but the best bet for noticeable rain will come farther along into the afternoon. The afternoon showers look to be isolated at this point and we will not have a widespread rain event. Some spotty showers could develop after lunch but the day will not be a complete loss. Temperatures will be on their way up to the mid 80s with muggy levels expected to rise as well. It will start to feel more like July.

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds will mix into the Ohio Valley but the heat is back on. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s for our afternoon high. We will remain with the tropical moisture and mugginess into next week.

MONDAY: High heat is expected to swing into our region starting on Monday where temperatures are expected to exceed 90 degrees. Heat index values could push into the mid 90s as well.

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds for your Tuesday. We could see a stray shower and thunderstorm develop in the afternoon thanks to the high heat and mugginess. Thermometers will be back in the upper 80s to low 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny for now. Some rain showers could develop in our neck of the woods due to the heat and high muggy levels. Temperatures will be back in the upper 80s for our afternoon high.

THURSDAY: As we push through another work-week, we will stick with a chance for scattered PM showers with a hot and muggy air mass in place. Temps will top off in the mid to upper 80s with uncomfortable muggy levels.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey