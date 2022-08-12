7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: An absolute stunner of a day for the Ohio Valley to end the work-week! Sun-filled skies all across the board with not a trace of mugginess. Dew points will stay in the comfortable category for the next few days before it gets slightly noticeable by next week. High pressure cleared out all the cloud cover this morning and it was a clean blue sky for the area. If you were not able to see the super moon last night, don’t worry you will have another opportunity to view it this evening. A refreshing day all around with daytime highs in the upper 70s. We will stay quiet as we head into the overnight hours. Tonight, mainly clear, quiet, and calm. Cooler too if you want to add that, overnight lows will be in the mid to low 50s. If you want to give the AC units a break, another chance to do so Saturday morning.

SATURDAY: The weekend showcases partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with not much weather action going on for right now. High pressure will be in place, keeping conditions sun filled and dry. More clouds will likely develop in the afternoon and evening, as our next weather system advances in. Temperatures will max out in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Patchy sun with more in the way of cloud cover for the end of the weekend. A few showers are possible in the afternoon/evening hours, but the bulk of rain will hold off till Monday. An active air pattern overhead will lead way to rain chances into the next week. We will see temperatures near the mid-70s.

MONDAY: More clouds in the sky with muggy air returning. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s with a few showers possible. An isolated thunderstorm is possible for the afternoon. Rain will not be widespread, more in the way of scattered showers.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with another threat for rain. Most of the Ohio Valley will trend drier, but still too far out to determine the who, when, and where. Temperatures will max out in the mid-70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly cloudy conditions for mid-week with chances for showers. Temperature wise, we will remain in the mid-70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with the trend being dry. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to end the week. Temperatures will sit in the mid to upper 70s and remain rather cool for the second half of August.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey