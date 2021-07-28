A few more clouds with isolated showers this afternoon and evening

7-Day Forecast:

WEDNESDAY: A washout, no. Some rain, well kind of. We could see some scattered showers throughout the Ohio Valley later this afternoon and evening ahead of the main weather maker that is expected to cross over on Thursday. In terms of overall weather, another day where the heat is on for the Ohio Valley. Dry conditions are likely as we begin the morning and head through lunchtime. Current temps this morning range in the mid to upper 60s for most. We could start to see a few clouds in the area through the mid morning hours and into lunchtime. Temperatures will sit in the mid to upper 80s for our afternoon high. Muggy levels will also start to climb back towards the uncomfortable category. As we head deeper into the afternoon and evening hours, there is a stray chance for some showers to pop-up. Some areas will remain dry, whereas others could see some much needed rain. Shower activity should start to wrap up as we head into the overnight hours. Tonight, clouds will start to build in ahead of a cold front that will swing through tomorrow. Overnight lows will remain in the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Activity in terms of rain showers is expected as we head towards the end of the work-week. A cold front will swing through our area and provide some much needed rain relief for portions of our region. It seems like it will not be a full washout, but scattered showers are likely throughout the morning and into the afternoon with a few rumbles of thunder later on. Temperatures will max out in the mid to low 80s before falling down to seasonable levels through the weekend. Muggy levels are also expected to drop once the front passes. Rain totals will range around a quarter inch with locally higher amounts possible.

FRIDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds as we head into the end of your work-week. Temperatures will be back in the comfortable category, maxing out in the lower 80s. Muggy levels should also be in check, meaning it will be pleasant to be outside and not instantly sweat.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies are expected as we head into the beginning stages of the weekend. Temperatures will sit in the lower 80s if not upper 70s for our high. Muggy levels will also be in the comfortable category as well.

SUNDAY: Happy August Ohio Valley! Active weather could return later in the weekend with rain showers possible. Again, it will not be a full washout but we could see some showers here locally. Cloud coverage will also be present. Temperatures will max out in the low 80s.

MONDAY: The next work-week (or first full work-week of August) starts off with dry conditions for now and sunshine. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s for our afternoon high.

TUESDAY: Sunshine is expected to continue as high pressure will be overhead. Thermometers will max out in the upper 70s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey