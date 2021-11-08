A few more days of dry weather

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Copy and paste weather right? Another picturesque day across the Ohio Valley with the wall to wall sun producing some warmth finally. This is all thanks to southwesterly winds at the surface. Crisp blue skies have been around for most of the day after another frosty cold start. We have maxed out thermometers in the mid 60s today, which is about 10 degrees above average. As we head into the overnight hours, skies will stay clear, but temps will not be as cold to begin your Tuesday. We will wake up to temps in the mid to low 40s. Winds will blow from the southwest around 5 mph. We will stay dry for most of the day tomorrow.

TUESDAY: We will start the day off with mostly sunny skies, then see an increase in cloud cover in the afternoon and likely through the evening. Our next weather maker will slowly start to influence our temps and weather. Temps get back up towards the mid 60s for the high. This will be close to 10 degrees above average for our temperatures once again. We will stay in the 60s till at least Thursday.

WEDNESDAY: Lower 60s will remain our high temperatures will partly cloudy skies around the region. A cold front will likely move in, but with dry air aloft there will be a low threat for rain. Our next widespread chance for rain will come late in the evening Thursday.

THURSDAY: Thank you to all the men and women who proudly served and defended our country. In terms of your weather, things will start to change. As we head into Thursday, we will see a better shot for rain showers, mainly in the afternoon and evening hours. High temps warm all the way up towards the upper 60s with cold air rushing in overnight. It will be an active end to the workweek. Winds will likely start to pick up later in the afternoon.

FRIDAY: Clouds will return and be the dominant feature for a change. We will likely see periods of rain in the AM and PM hours as a central area of low pressure moves in. Colder air will rush in, only allowing temps towards the mid 50s. It will be back to cold overnight hours. Winds will also likely be a bit breezy.

SATURDAY: Clouds will likely dominant the skies for the next few days. We could see some scattered showers across the region as well. We will put the high only in the mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Our first chance for snow flurries returns late Sat night into early Sunday morning. Not everyone will see snow and there is no threat for anything measurable. High temps will be chilly, only maxing out in the mid 40s.

MONDAY: Overcast and grey to begin the next work-week. We will once again see a chance for rain. High temps only in the mid 40s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey