7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Overall to begin the work-week, the weather was not too grey or sun filled. Just a standard day for the Ohio Valley. Yes, cloud coverage was present for most of the morning hours, with filtered sunlight for the second half of the day. There were a few pockets of rain the bubbled up north of I 70 this morning and that is where the bulk of precip has remained up until this afternoon. Scattered showers will continue to develop into the overnight hours due to an active air pattern overhead. Temperatures and muggy levels were both high yet again, with heat index values approaching the 90s. We maxed out thermometers in the mid to upper 80s with dew point temperatures staying in the low 70s, which is on par for a tropical air mass. Tonight, scattered showers will be present with coverage depending on where you live. Another warm and muggy period as lows will dip down into the low 70s. A fun fact, the warmest overnight low temperature for Aug 9th is 73 degrees set back in 1918. We could be very close to that with my forecast low being 72 degrees.

TUESDAY: More grey skies and chances for rain due to an approaching upper-level system with a primed and saturated surface. We will see rounds of rain across the board with a few rumbles of thunder possible. We will cool off temperatures back near average (lower 80s). Keep an umbrella with you as the timeframe for rain will be back. Dew point temperatures will stay in the lower 70s, meaning it feels very muggy. Relief is said to come to end the week to make it more bearable to be outdoors.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly cloudy for mid-week with chances for rain back in the forecast. Rounds of rain are likely for the morning hours with some scattered showers sticking around into the afternoon. Temperatures will cool off, maxing out in the upper 70s to low 80s.

THURSDAY: High pressure will begin its slow approach into our area as we head into the second half of the week. There will likely be some shower activity in the afternoon with relief from the oppressively high dew point temperatures on the way. Daytime highs will be in the lower 80s with noticeable winds likely.

FRIDAY: The area of high pressure fully takes hold with sun filled skies back in the forecast area. Daytime highs will be in the mid-70s with a refreshing air mass in place. Perfect weather to take an afternoon or evening stroll in the park of head over to Oglebay for a walk. Dew point temperatures will stay very comfortable through the weekend.

SATURDAY: The weekend showcases partly/mostly sunny skies with not much weather action going on for right now. High pressure will be in place, keeping conditions sun filled and dry. Temperatures will max out in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Patchy clouds and sun for the end of the weekend. We will see temperatures approach the 80 degree threshold. It will be another fine day to be outdoors.

MONDAY: More clouds in the sky with warm and muggy air returning. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s with a few showers possible. It is still to far out to call, but something I will update you on as we head closer.

