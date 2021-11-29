A few rays of sun will peak behind the clouds for your Tuesday

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: The good news was the sunshine was out for a few hours this morning through lunchtime. Then the clouds got carried away and lined the skies across the Ohio Valley. It was not the worst of days to be outside, solely because the wind was rather meek compared to the past few days. Temperatures so far today, maxed out right around 40 degrees, which is slightly cooler than average for the end of November. As we head deeper into the evening hours, a clipper system will move through the Upper Great Lakes region. This will result in some areas of snow showers that develop. The best chances for accumulating snow will be north of I 70, where an inch is possible. Elsewhere, expect a coating. Most of the snow activity will taper off before the AM commute tomorrow. Temperatures tonight into tomorrow morning will drop down towards the freezing mark. Winds will blow from the south around 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Early morning snow showers will wrap up before the morning commute for most of the Ohio Valley. We will stay dry for the rest of the day. Patchy clouds will be around as we head into the final day of November. There will be some periods of the morning that shows cloudy skies, but the sunshine will start to peak out a little more as we head into the afternoon. High temperatures return to seasonable standards, maxing out in the mid 40s. Winds will blow from the southwest around 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: It is already December! Where did 2021 go? I swear it was just Summer. Only 25 days till Christmas! Patchy clouds and sun will mix its way back into the forecast. High temperatures will roam in the mid 40s for the afternoon high. As we approach the evening hours, our next system will push through, providing some rain showers to the region. Temperatures will stay above the freezing mark, allowing for only rain to fall.

THURSDAY: Mainly cloudy once again with a big warm up in store. We will flirt with the mid 50s for our afternoon high. A few rain showers are possible in the early morning hours but, most of the daytime hours will stay dry. However, it will be breezy.

FRIDAY: Mainly cloudy to end the work-week. The sunshine has certainly lacked for our area this week. High temps will hover in the lower 50s.

SATURDAY: Patchy clouds and sun as we approach the weekend. We could see a few isolated rain showers popping up, with most of us staying dry. Thermometers will read afternoon highs in the mid 40s before colder air returns early next week.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and dry for our Sunday. Temperatures will max out in the lower 40s.

MONDAY: The next work week showcases falling temps as a change in air-mass is likely. High temps struggle to get out of the upper 30s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey