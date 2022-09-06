(7 Day Forecast)

Tuesday: Starting the morning off with fog around the area. This should start to dissipate around 9am with mostly cloudy skies behind it. There is the possibility for a few scattered showers today but we should not see much in the way of rain today. If you do get a heavier shower, that could cause a quick bit of localized flooding since the ground is full of water, but nothing widespread. High of 77 degrees.

Wednesday: A few spotty showers could start the day once again but most will not see rain. The clouds will start to break as we go through the day and we should end with sunshine. High of 78 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high of 80 degrees.

Friday: Mostly sunny, high of 83 degrees.

Saturday: Starting off sunny with clouds building in through the day. A chance for showers returns in the afternoon/evening. High of 81 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with likely showers, high of 80 degrees.

Monday: A chance for showers starts the work week with a high of 76 degrees.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler