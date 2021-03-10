A few showers Thursday afternoon

7-Day Forecast:

WEDNESDAY: If you were a fan of yesterdays warmth, then you will also enjoy today. The above average temperatures stick around for the midpoint of the work-week. We will top off in the upper 60s. Winds will be a bit more noticeable, blowing from the south around 10-15 mph and gusting up to 25. Clear skies are expected past lunch, but a few more clouds will start to build in as we head closer to dinnertime. As we progress into the overnight period, clouds will become more prominent and temperatures will only drop to the low 50s.