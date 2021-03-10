A few showers Thursday afternoon

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with mild breezes, Lows near 50.
THURSDAY: Variable clouds and breezy then a few showers, Highs 64-68.
FRIDAY: Rain showers ending then some clearing, Highs 56-60.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, cool and dry, Highs 46-50.
SUNDAY: Increasing clouds and continued cool, Highs 48-50.
MONDAY: Variable clouds then some showers, Highs 45-49
TUESDAY: Showers ending then variable clouds, near 50.
WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and warmer, Highs 53-57.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker