A few showers Thursday afternoon

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with mild breezes, Lows near 50.

THURSDAY: Variable clouds and breezy then a few showers, Highs 64-68.

FRIDAY: Rain showers ending then some clearing, Highs 56-60.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, cool and dry, Highs 46-50.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds and continued cool, Highs 48-50.

MONDAY: Variable clouds then some showers, Highs 45-49

TUESDAY: Showers ending then variable clouds, near 50.

WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and warmer, Highs 53-57.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter