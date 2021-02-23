A few showers Wednesday afternoon

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Patchy clouds, breezy and cool, 34-38.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and warmer then spotty showers, Highs 50-52.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and a little cooler, Highs near 40.
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix, cool and dry, Highs 40-44.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers, Highs 50-54.
SUNDAY: Variable cloudiness with showers late, Highs 51-55.
MONDAY: Showers ending then some clearing, Highs 43-47.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool, Highs 41-45.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker