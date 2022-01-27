A few slick spots possible in the AM commute tomorrow

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Bitter cold air was around to begin the day as temperatures were in the single digits if not below zero across our region. The good news was that we rebounded temperature wise at least compared to where we were for yesterday. Although the sun was around to begin the day, it quickly clouded up as we approached lunchtime. A shift in winds from the south/southwest allowed temperatures to rebound closer to 30 degrees for our daytime high. Snow flurries will likely move into the region as we head into the evening/overnight hours. A few pockets of light freezing drizzle is possible for some areas as well. There will be see some slick spots possible for the AM commute tomorrow. Temperatures into the morning will be in the lower 20s.

FRIDAY: Snow showers will be around for most of the day. We will likely see some minor pockets of accumulation across the valley as well. Areas to the south of I 70, a better shot of 1″-2″. Areas north could see around an inch or less. This will be less impactful than the last few snow events for our area. High temps will be in the upper 20s. Overnight temps into Saturday morning will likely get back to the single digits as arctic air makes a return.

SATURDAY: More cold air as we turn the page into the weekend. Temperatures will be back in the low 20s if not upper teens with some mixing of sunshine and clouds throughout the day. Overnight into Sunday morning we will see near 0-degree temps return.

SUNDAY: The Winter drill of staying cloudy and cold lingers into the last day of the weekend. High temperatures will be in the lower 30s if not upper 20s.

MONDAY: Seasonably cold air will stick around through the last day of January. A few rays of sun is possible. High temps will be around the freezing mark.

TUESDAY: FEBRUARY: as we turn the page into a new calendar month, the weather likely warms up. I am tracking 40+ degree temperatures to make a return for the first time since Jan 19th.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies with a chance for some rain showers to return. Max temps will be in the upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Rain activity could linger around into the last few days of the week. I am concerned of a potential changeover from rain to snow late in the day Thursday. Forecast trends are still too far out to pinpoint when or how much snow could fall but something I will keep an eye on for you. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey