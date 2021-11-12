A few snow flurries possible both weekend mornings

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Bright blue skies and plentiful sunshine was around to begin the day, then an upper-level system spawned off a few rain drop for area north of I70 around 1 PM today. Coverage was very sparse this afternoon, but rain will be returning as well as a reinforcing shot of cold chilly air. Daytime highs so far today have only been in the mid to upper 50s which is on par for average for this time of year. We will dip down to well below average conditions this weekend and into the first half of next week. If you are planning to head out for playoff football, just check radar. A few rain showers are possible in some of the counties this evening and they could change over to some scattered snowflakes as we wake up tomorrow morning. Snow coverage will not be measurable or anything to worry about. Low temps will dip down to the mid 30s. Winds will generally blow form the southwest around 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Clouds will likely dominant the skies for the next few days. We could see some scattered showers across the region with a few snow flurries in the area early Saturday morning, later mixing in some patchy rain showers. Bundle up if you head outdoors if anything curl up under a blanket. We will put the high only in the low 40s. Winds will likely be breezy and noticeable, blowing from the west around 10-15 mph with gusts of 35 possible.

SUNDAY: Another chance for snow flurries return late Sat night into early Sunday morning. Not everyone will see snow and there is no threat for anything measurable. High temps will be chilly, only maxing out in the lower 40s once again. Clouds will also stick around across the region. A return of some scattered rain showers are possible in the late afternoon and early evening hours.

MONDAY: Overcast and grey to begin the next work-week. We will once again see a chance for rain and snow flurries early Monday morning. High temps only in the mid to low 40s. Winds will likely be breezy once again.

TUESDAY: A possible end to the grey weather. We could mix in a few rays of sun with that cooler air around. High temps hover in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and trending in a positive way with temps as our daytime high will be nearing the upper 50s if not low 60s. Winds will likely be a bit breezy ahead of our next possible weather maker that rolls in overnight. Rain showers are possible.

THURSDAY: Patchy clouds as we push forward through the week. We could see some scattered showers returning thanks to an incoming cold front. High temperatures for now will be in the mid 50s. Winds will likely be a bit breezy, accompanying the surface cold front.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and dry for now. Temps will max out in the lower 50s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey