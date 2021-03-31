A few snow showers Thursday

7-Day Forecast:

WEDNESDAY: After some early morning showers moved to our west, expect to see misty/dreary conditions for the rest of the day. Keep the umbrella and rain jacket on hand as well. Temperatures early on this morning were in the 60s and we have seen them drop since this morning. Patchy fog is also being reported along the river as the cold air funnels in from central Canada. Winds will start to pick up and become more noticeable, blowing from the northwest around 5-10 mph. As we head into the overnight, there is a chance for another swath of rain showers that could turn to snow flurries I do not expect to see much accumulation in the Ohio Valley, but enough to possibly coat the grasses in the ridges and hilltops.