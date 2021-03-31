A few snow showers Thursday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Cloudy and cold with light rain to light snow, Lows near 30.
THURSDAY: Variable clouds and breezy with snow showers, Highs 34-38.
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix and not as cold, Highs 41-45.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 54-58
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warmer, Highs 61-65
MONDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and warm, Highs 64-68.
TUESDAY: More clouds with a few showers, Highs 66-70.
WEDNESDAY: Showers ending then some sunshine, Highs near 70.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker