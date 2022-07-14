(7 Day Forecast)

Thursday: Starting off with some fog across the region. Some areas of this fog could be pretty dense at times so you should give yourself extra time before heading out. Sunshine will follow the fog as we get into the rest of the day. A few clouds could pop in at times as well as a few possible isolated showers. It will be a mainly dry day. High of 83 degrees.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a high of 84 degrees. The humidity will drop more today making it feel even more comfortable.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high of 87 degrees. Humidity will start to move back into the forecast once again.

Sunday: We should see some sunshine for the first part of the day before clouds build in. Those clouds will bring some rain showers along with them. High of 86 degrees.

Monday: Rain showers will likely be around for the day as a low-pressure system moves through the area. High of 83 degrees.

Tuesday: A few spotty showers may still stick around with the sun trying to peek through. High of 85 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain showers. High of 87 degrees.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler