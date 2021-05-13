A frosty cold morning will turn into another day filled with sun

7-Day Forecast:

THURSDAY: Another cold morning is in store for the Ohio Valley because of the Frost Advisory. The advisory is set to expire around 8AM today as temperatures will be in the mid 30s. Bundle up this morning but we will be warming up as we head into the afternoon. A few more clouds are expected this afternoon and they will provide some eye candy if you head out for a walk or cut the grass. Overall sky conditions will be mostly sunny. Temperatures reach the mid 60s for our afternoon high. We will continue the gradual increase of temperatures, in hopes to get back to seasonable levels by the weekend. Winds will blow from the north around 5-10 mph, providing a cooling breeze. The sun will make it feel warmer than the air temps. As we head into the nighttime, low temps will be in the lower 40s with mainly clear skies.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies are likely as we end the work-week. In terms of rain activity we could see a stray sprinkle/isolated shower in the afternoon, but most of us will remain dry. Temperatures will max out in the mid to upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Patchy clouds and sun will return to begin the weekend and the long term temperature trend has us finally getting closer to average temperatures. We will have temps in the upper 60s for our high. A good weekend to hangout on the deck or weed the garden beds. Hopefully we have turned the page and can stay more spring-like.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies are likely as we head into the end of the weekend. Temperatures will be right around 70 degrees. A stray shower or two is possible in the evening hours ahead of our next weather maker. A more seasonable start to the next work-week is likely, but we will see a more active weather pattern.

MONDAY: Clouds increase as we begin the next work-week. Temperatures max out in the lower 70s and we will deal with some spotty showers thanks to a low-pressure system. We will remain with the active pattern of showers for the first half of the week.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and rain showers look to linger on. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds and rain showers for your mid-point of the week. Temps will be in the mid 70s for the high.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey