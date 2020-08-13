A good start to the day but a building threat for P.M. showers and storms

7-Day Forecast

THURSDAY: Friday eve is expected to kickoff relatively nice. I expect to see the sunshine as we head into the late morning hours, but once we cross into the afternoon is when I expect conditions to change. Clouds will start to build in and filter some sunlight across the Ohio Valley. The greatest threat for showers and storms will be in the mid-afternoon to evening. They will be your typical summer-time convective (pop-up) type. Rainfall will be very isolated and not everyone will receive rain. Temperatures again are expected to be in the upper 80’s across the Ohio Valley with the mugginess continuing. Highs around 87-89.

FRIDAY: Clouds will linger into your Friday for partly sunny skies. The high heat and elevated dew points will continue. The threat for afternoon showers and possible rumbles of thunder will also continue, but there is good news to come. At least in terms of temperatures, continue reading. Highs around 88-90.

SATURDAY: A new air-mass is expected to swing through the Ohio Valley on Saturday. It will drop our temperatures closer to average and will bring some much needed rain. The threat for rain looks to be in both the morning and afternoon. Showers are likely but a rumble of thunder or two cannot be ruled out. Highs around 82-84.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies are expected for the ladder half of the weekend. There is a chance for a lingering shower into the morning and then again for the afternoon. Highs around 83-85.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and the ingredients for the summer-time showers and storms remain in place. It will feel cooler with lower temperatures. Highs around 81-83.

TUESDAY: High pressure looks to sweep in, dropping the threat for rain. Our temperatures will remain seasonal. Highs around 79-81.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and comfortable. Highs around 80-82.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey