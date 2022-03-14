(7 Day Forecast)

Monday: Partly cloudy with a high of 56. A light breeze will be around through the day out of the South at 8-12mph.

Tuesday:  Some clouds trying to mix in with the sunshine.  High of 57.

Wednesday:  Mostly sunny, high of 65.

Thursday:  Partly cloudy, high of 69.

Friday:  Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the second half of the day.  High of 67.

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.  High of 56.

Sunday:  First day of Spring!  High of 54 and partly cloudy.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler