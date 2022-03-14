(7 Day Forecast)

Monday: Partly cloudy with a high of 56. A light breeze will be around through the day out of the South at 8-12mph.

Tuesday: Some clouds trying to mix in with the sunshine. High of 57.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high of 65.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, high of 69.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the second half of the day. High of 67.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High of 56.

Sunday: First day of Spring! High of 54 and partly cloudy.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler