A gradual warm up as we head into the midpoint of the work-week

WEDNESDAY: Today will start a slow warm up to get the Ohio Valley back closer to seasonable temperatures by this weekend. Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast for the midpoint of the work-week. A Frost Advisory is set to expire for the surrounding area at 9 AM and that means we are off to a cold start. Current temps this morning are in the 30s and bundle up as you head out the door. We will stay dry and sunny for your Wednesday. The UV index will be high, meaning that sunburn will take place in about 30 minutes. All and all, a good day to get out and cut the grass or wash the car. Temperatures remain cooler than average, maxing out around 60 degrees. Winds will not be a factor thanks to our friend high pressure, but blow from the north around 7-12 mph. As we head into the overnight hours, skies will start to clear out and we could see another frost advisory issued for tomorrow morning. Temperatures will bottom out in the mid to upper 30s.

THURSDAY: A few clouds will provide some eye candy on your Thursday. Temperatures reach the mid 60s for our afternoon high. We will continue the gradual increase of temperatures, in hopes to get back to seasonable by the weekend.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies are likely as we end the work-week. In terms of rain activity we could see a stray sprinkle/isolated shower in the afternoon. It does not look like it will be an all day rain event. temperatures will max out in the mid to upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Patchy clouds and sun will return to begin the weekend and the long term temperature trend has us finally getting closer to average temperatures.. We will have temps in the upper 60s for our high. A good weekend to hangout on the deck or weed the garden beds. Hopefully we have turned the page and can stay more spring-like.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies are likely as we head into the end of the weekend. Temperatures will be right around 70 degrees. A stray shower or two is possible in the evening hours.

MONDAY: Clouds increase as we begin the next work-week. Temperatures max out in the lower 70s and we will deal with some spotty showers thanks to a low-pressure system.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and rain showers look to linger on. Temperatures will be in the low 70s.

