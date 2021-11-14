A gradual warm up by mid-week for the Ohio Valley

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: A cold and dreary Sunday across the Ohio Valley. It was certainly a day where you look out the window and say “It’s a good inside day”. I would have to agree with that statement. A cold rain is still around now with a few big, wet snowflakes mixing in. The higher elevations could see a few more snowflakes compared to the river valley areas, where the grass could see a coating of snow. So far today, temperatures struggled to get out of the upper 30s. It will be another chilly evening across the area. Temperatures will bottom out in the lower 30s if not upper 20 for some. With the temperatures dropping near the freezing mark, we could see some slick spots for the morning commute. Account for that and take it easy as you cross bridges or overpasses tomorrow morning. Winds will stay noticeable and breezy tonight, blowing from the southwest around 10-15 mph with gusts of 25 possible.

MONDAY: Overcast and grey to begin the next work-week. We will once again see a chance for rain and snow flurries early Monday morning. There could be a few slick spots on the roadways for the AM commute, so be mindful of that and it being a very chilly start. High temps only get into the lower 40s. Winds will likely be breezy once again, blowing from the west around 10-15 with gusts upwards of 25 mph. We should stay mainly dry for the rest of the day.

TUESDAY: A possible end to the grey weather with sun returning late in the day. A slight and warm-up as we turn the corner towards mid-week. High temps will get back near 50 degrees. No threat for any precip.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and trending in a positive way with temps as our daytime high will be nearing the upper 50s if not low 60s. Winds will likely be a bit breezy ahead of our next possible weather maker that rolls in overnight. Rain showers are possible to return late in the evening, with most of the day remaining cloudy.

THURSDAY: Rain showers are expected to return for most of the day with a passing cold front. Temperatures will also be on a downwards trend throughout the day. We will max out in the mid 50s with temps nearing the mid 40s by dinnertime. Winds will also stay a bit breezy to begin the day. Colder air will return for the weekend.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and dry for now. Temps will max out in the lower 40s.

SATURDAY: Patchy clouds and sun for your the first half of the weekend. We should stay dry from any falling precip. High temps will be in the mid 40s.

SUNDAY: A cold start to the day is likely with AM temps near the freezing mark. We could wakeup to a wintry mix with scattered rain showers in the afternoon as temps warm. High temps will not be that “warm”, only maxing out in the upper 40s for now.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey