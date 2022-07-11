(7 Day Forecast)

Monday: Sunny skies with some humidity. Not miserable humidity, but still noticeable. High of 86 degrees.

Tuesday: Some clouds will start the morning, but sunshine should start to peek out through the day. We have a chance for showers and storms through the day. These will mainly be broken up so we will not see constant rainfall, more so on and off for your Tuesday. The storms will be few and far between, but gusty winds will be the main effect we see with them. High of 84 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies, high of 82 degrees. A few spotty showers could pop up in the afternoon.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high of 81 degrees.

Friday: Sunny, high of 82 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high of 85 degrees.

Sunday: Increasing clouds with a chance of rain showers. High of 85 degrees.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler