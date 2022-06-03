7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Twas’ a foggy morning all across the lower valleys in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia this Friday morning. It was even a bit chilly to some, as we woke up to temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. Although cool and comfortable, skies were very clear! It was nice to see the sunshine back in the skies with a few clouds around for the afternoon. Temperatures warmed up to the seasonable levels, maxing out in the mid-70s today. Normal highs for early June, are the mid-70s. A few more clouds will be in the skies for the second half of the day but stay clear for the overnight hours. Tonight, clear skies and calm wind could lead to valley fog developing once again. Temperatures will dip down to the lower 50s, so if you want to open the windows and give the AC units a break, you could probably do so.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and quiet for the weekend as high pressure builds into the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will max out in the mid-70s. If you want to do some yard work or hangout by the pool, it will be a great day to do so. Especially if you like it to be slightly cooler. If you want it to be a bit warmer, you can wait and do all activities then on Sunday.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny and nice with temperatures on the climb towards the upper 70s to low 80s. A few pockets of rain could move in for the evening hours, but most will stay dry. The early stages of the next week will feature active weather.

MONDAY: Grey and cloudy to begin the new week. Another weather system will bring widespread rain back to the forecast, primarily in the afternoon and evening hours. High temps will be in the lower 80s with dew point temperatures expected back in the muggy categories.

TUESDAY: More clouds and pockets of rain across Ohio and West Virginia. Keep the umbrellas around for the commute to and from work. Daytime highs will be in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with another dose of showers across the board. Maximum temperatures for the day will sit in the mid to upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Cooler and seasonable air will return to the forecast to end the week. Turbulent weather will stick around though, meaning showers and possible storms. High temps will be in the lower 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies for the area with temperatures in the mid-70s. Weather action should start to wrap up as we head into the weekend.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey