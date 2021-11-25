A grey turkey day leads to a much colder Black Friday

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Happy Thanksgiving to everyone across the Ohio Valley! I hope your stomachs stay full and you enjoy the company of friends and family. It was not the best of holidays if you accounted for the weather. If I were to grade it, it’d be a D-. Rain showers were around for the second half of the day with breezy winds making it feel colder. Temperatures today maxed out in the upper 40s before steadily falling throughout the afternoon into the evening hours from this cold front. We could see a lingering rain shower transition over to a few snow flurries as we head into the early morning hours tomorrow. A coating on the high grassy areas is possible but accumulation overall will be minimal. Temperatures will continue to drop with much colder air on its way in. Expect temps tomorrow morning in the upper 20s. Winds will blow from the west around 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mainly cloudy and cold for your Black Friday. It will likely be breezy as well, making it feel colder so stay bundled up if you are heading out for a hot deal. High temps will be in the mid 30s and we could wakeup to a few scattered snow flurries across the area. Accumulation will be low if anything just a coating on the high grassy areas. Into the overnight hours, it will be a frosty cold start to your Saturday with all the cold air in place.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy will best describe sky coverage for the first half of the weekend. We should stay dry from any falling precip for most of the day. A few scattered rain/snow showers could develop late in the day. High temps will be in the upper 30s for the afternoon high.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of some wintry mix for your afternoon and evening hours. Most of the precip should fall as rain but some snowflakes could mix in as well. High temps flirt with the lower 40s.

MONDAY: The last Monday of November showcases mostly cloudy skies and cooler air around. Temps will hover in the lower 40s.

TUESDAY: Colder air stays put with high temperatures in the lower 40s. Clouds stay around for the last day of November.

WEDNESDAY: It is already December! Where did 2021 go? I swear it was just Summer. Only 25 days till Christmas! Patchy clouds and sun will mix its way back into the forecast. High temperatures will roam in the lower 40s for the afternoon high.

THURSDAY: Mainly cloudy once again. What does the sun look like again? High temps in the mid 40s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey