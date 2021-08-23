A high heat and humidity Week

https://www.wtrf.com/back-to-school/

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Patchy clouds and fog, Lows 65-69.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, warm and humid, Highs 88-90.

WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and hotter, Highs near 90.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny then isolated thunder, Highs 86-90.

FRIDAY: More clouds then afternoon showers, Highs 85-89.

SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix then a late-day shower, Highs 86-90.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny then afternoon thunder, Highs 83-87.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 81-85.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc.

