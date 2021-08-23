A high heat and humidity Week

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Following today’s announcement by the West Virginia Hospital Association that it supports hospitals and health systems to require COVID-19 vaccination of their employees with local factors and circumstances shaping how and when their policies are implemented, as well as the FDA’s approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, the West Virginia University Health System announced today (Aug. 23) that it will require all of its employees to be fully vaccinated with both doses of the two-dose series by Oct. 31, 2021.

“We’re doing this because it is the right thing to do. We are the state’s leading healthcare provider and largest employer, and we have a higher obligation to our patients as well as to each other. I want WVU Medicine hospitals and clinics to be as safe as possible for our patients and staff. A fully vaccinated workforce will help ensure that safety,” Albert L. Wright, Jr., president and CEO of the WVU Health System, said.