WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Some might say it was a rather quiet year in the weather department when it comes to weather events in 2023. Going through the numbers, it may all add up.

Remember when looking at temperature and precipitation data, The Wheeling-Ohio County Airport was used. Also for our region, counties included for severe weather are: Hancock, Brooke, Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel, and Tyler in West Virginia. In Ohio these include: Jefferson, Harrison, Belmont, Monroe, Noble, and Guernsey County.

Temperatures

Temperatures this year were warmer than average in both the high and low temperature department.

The warmest of days were reported just shy of 90 degrees at the Wheeling Ohio County Airport on June 2 & 3, July 28, and Sept 6.

The coldest of days was February 4 when temps maxed out at 5 degrees.

Snow (laughs)

We can all agree that last Winter was one we can forget about or remember if you are not a fan of snow.

Outside of the 7News Studios in Downtown Wheeling measured around an inch for the entire Winter season.

The Winter of 2023/2024 is forecast to be more active than previous Winters.

Severe Weather

The peak timeframe for Severe Weather within The Ohio Valley is between May to August.

This past year, there were three days where a Tornado Warning was issued by The National Weather Service Pittsburgh Office that included one of our 12 counties.

In our six West Virginia county’s within our Designated Market Area (DMA), there were 51 separate Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued by The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh and Charleston (where Tyler County falls under jurisdiction).

In our six Ohio counties within our DMA, there were 37 separate Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued by The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh.

Precipitation Totals

There was an overall lack of precipitation for the Ohio Valley in 2023.

This was the sixth driest year ever within the Wheeling area as the rain gauge only totaled 32.79″.

The record driest year within the Wheeling area for reference is 30.75″ back in 2001.

Summary

Overall, this was a warmer than average year for the Ohio Valley along with a drier than average year.

This is typically the weather you experience when you are under an El Nino pattern.