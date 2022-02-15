(7 Day Forecast)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with relatively calm winds. High of 37.

Wednesday: Much warmer with a high of 56. It will be breezy with winds from the South at 9-14mph and gusts up to 26mph. Clouds will increase as we get through the day.

Thursday: Rain showers through the entire day. We will see the heavier showers in the evening. Very warm with a high of 60 degrees. If we hit 60, this will be the warmest day of 2022 so far.

Friday: Partly cloudy with some flurries in the morning. High of 32.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, high of 41.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high of 48.

Monday: Clouds increasing through the day. High of 57.

