A.M. cloudiness to partial P.M. sunshine this Tuesday

TUESDAY: The below average temperatures look to continue on into your Tuesday. Bundle up because we are dealing with a wind chill factor this morning, making it feel like it is close to 5-10 degrees colder than the air temperature. Winds will play a factor today, blowing from the west around 5-10mph with gusts up to 20 possible. Mostly cloudy conditions are expected to persist until about lunchtime, at that point we will then start to see some partial clearing skies with broken cloud coverage. Temperature wise, we will stay cooler than average with highs in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Ah yes, the midpoint of the new work week, we will see those temperatures get back to normal. Normal high for this time of year is in the lower 40s, and that is where we are expected to be for Wednesday. We will stick with the mostly cloudy skies. It is that time of year to see the layered puffy clouds (stratocumulus). We will also be dealing with the winds, blowing from the southwest at 10-15mph with gusts up to 25 possible. This is the day that everyone will say “It isn’t too bad outside, but this wind isn’t fun”.

THURSDAY: Sunshine finally returns to the forecast as we will see mostly sunny skies. There will also be some upper level warming and the surface winds will blow from the southeast, bringing in some warmer air into the Ohio Valley. High temperatures will top off in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and the impacts of that upper level warming will stick around into the beginning of the weekend. High temperatures will hover in the low 50s, something we are not used to seeing in the month of December.

SATURDAY: Rain showers are expected to make an appearance to the Ohio Valley as a low-pressure system is forecast to sweep through. Temperatures will linger in the low 50s.

SUNDAY: Temperatures will not climb too much and we could see some wintry mix as colder air starts to funnel into the Ohio Valley. High temperatures will be in the low 40s and will fall as we head throughout the afternoon.

MONDAY: The next work week showcases some colder air into the region as well as a return to the mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will hover in the upper 30s.

–WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey