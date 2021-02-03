A.M. clouds keep it cold for your Wednesday

7-Day Forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Peaking ahead to the midpoint of the new work week, another cold winters morning is upon us. We are not expected to see much in terms of precipitation today thanks to high pressure moving across the region. Clouds will stick around through the morning hours and they will start to thin out some as we head into the afternoon. I do not expect to see wall to wall sunshine, but some rays of sun are certainly better than grey and overcast. Temperatures will top off around the freezing mark. Clouds are expected to fully clear out as we head into the overnight hours, where our overnight low will bottom out to a chilly 15 degrees. This is only a small taste of what is to come as we head into the next work week. Break out the full insulated body suits cause it will be COLD.

THURSDAY: Bundle up as you head out the door on Thursday, it will be cold! We will warm up to highs in the upper 30s ahead of another system that could bring some mixed precip to the Ohio Valley. Most of the day will remain cloudy, but it looks like we will see mostly rain as we head into the late evening hours and into early Friday morning. Overnight lows will bottom out in the mid 30s. Keeping most of the precip falling as rain. Some snow/freezing rain is possible.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and mixed precip is expected to round off the work week. This will be a fast moving system and should be out of the region by lunchtime. Rain, snow, and freezing rain are possible through the early morning hours. This could pose a threat for the early morning commute. By lunchtime we are expected to maybe see a passing snow flurry or two. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and dry weather looks to return for the weekend. Temperatures will hover in the mid 30s. It looks like overnight lows will bottom out in the upper teens. We are going to see an arctic blast of cold air as we head into Sunday and into the next work week thanks to a dip in the polar vortex.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and colder as we round off the weekend. Temperatures will top off in the mid 20s. There could be some stray flurries in the area. Overnight lows could bottom out in the single digits, meaning we could see sub 0 wind chills on Monday morning!

MONDAY: The blast of arctic air sticks around into Monday where our high temperature is expected to be close to 20 degrees below average. We will remain with the cloudy skies and arctic cold overnight lows. We could see lows around 5 degrees once again.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and colder as the arctic air stays in place. We will see highs around 20 degrees and wind chills around 0.

