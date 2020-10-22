A.M. Fog to P.M. Sun this Thursday

7-Day Forecast

THURSDAY: Another summer-like day for the month of October… don’t say that too often for the Ohio Valley. We will start the day with widespread fog along the Ohio River this morning as well as areas out to our west experiencing fog as well. Visibility could be reduced to less than a mile in some spots, so take it slow. Once the fog burns off by mid-morning, the clouds will start to clear out and a very nice looking day is expected. Well above average temperatures stick around in the Ohio Valley. Expected highs will be around 77-79, some areas to our south could flirt with 80 degrees. Our record at the Wheeling Ohio County Airport is 82. Grab the sunglasses and enjoy the nice stretch of warmth.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies will stick around for us to begin the day, but as we transition into the afternoon and evening, the clouds will thicken. We will keep with the warmer airmass in place with expected high temperatures around 76-78. A low pressure system is expected to make an appearance late Friday night giving us a chance of seeing some rain showers. The rain looks to stick around into the weekend.

SATURDAY: Seasonable weather finally returns. Expected high temperatures will be around 56-58 and it will be a welcome sight to many who enjoy the Fall-like temperatures. We will be stuck under mostly cloudy skies with rain showers off and on. The low pressure system looks to be in our hair for a majority of the weekend as of now.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures with highs around 60-62. There is a chance for sporadic rain showers. The umbrellas will be having a workout this weekend as well as extending into the next work week.

MONDAY: The next work week keeps the threat for rain showers (mainly in the afternoon) and slightly warmer than usual temperatures. Highs around 67-69.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies are expected with a threat for rain showers. High temperatures around 61-63.

WEDNESDAY: The midpoint of the new work week looks dry and slightly cooler than average. Finally feeling like fall and the end of October. Highs around 53-55.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey