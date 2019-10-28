A mainly clear and mild Monday night

7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Milder under a mostly clear sky, patchy AM fog, Lows near 50.
TUESDAY: Patchy AM fog, increasing clouds but pleasant, Highs 68-71.
WEDNESDAY: A mostly cloudy day with rain possible in the evening, Highs 65-68.
THURSDAY: Overcast with steady rain showers, Highs 64-67.
FRIDAY: Morning showers linger, sharp cool-down, Highs 50-53.
SATURDAY: Staying cool and dry, Highs near 50.
SUNDAY: More sunshine, brisk, Highs 50-52.
MONDAY: Partly sunny and cool again, Highs 51-54.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler

