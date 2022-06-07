7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: A grey looking day for our Tuesday across the area as rounds of rain pushed through and left behind overcast skies. Although a few pockets of clearing are starting to develop in the afternoon hours. I do not expect to see much sunshine until we head into the day tomorrow. So far today, we received a little less than a quarter inch of rain and may not see much else this evening. Scattered showers and storms are firing up to our north but will likely miss our immediate area. There is still a chance for a few more cells to move in, but we should trend on the drier side. Daytime highs so far today maxed out in the mid-70s with prominent cloud cover still in place. Dew point temperatures are also sitting in the muggy and uncomfortable category. Tonight, clouds will start to partially clear out as high pressure moves in. A stray shower or two could move in, but most will stay dry. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 50s with some patchy valley fog possible for the morning commute.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy for most of the daytime hours, although a few rays of sunshine could start to poke through behind the clouds in the afternoon. Daytime highs will sit in the upper 70s. Rain showers could start to advance though the evening hours and stick around for the early morning hours of Thursday.

THURSDAY: Aside from a few spotty showers in the morning, we should remain quiet in the weather department for your Thursday. A few rays of sun are possible for the afternoon as well. We will max out thermometers in the mid-70s.

FRIDAY: Partly/mostly cloudy skies for the area with temperatures in the mid-70s. A few pockets of rain will be scattered around the area. Some portions could stay drier than others, so keep an umbrella around with you if you venture out.

SATURDAY: Our next widespread weather maker will likely bring showers and storms to the forecast. Daytime highs will be in the lower 70s. I will keep an eye out for thunderstorm development as we approach the weekend.

SUNDAY: High pressure starts to make its way back into the region, allowing for more widespread sunshine. Daytime highs will be in the mid-70s.

MONDAY: Mainly clear is the trend for now. Although I am keeping an eye out on some cooler than average temperatures as we head into Mid-June. Daytime highs will be in the mid-70s.

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny with a chance for some afternoon storms. Daytime highs sit in the mid to upper 70s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey