A mix of sky conditions for your Friday

7-Day Forecast

FRIDAY: Some patchy valley fog will kick off the day, but will burn off as the sun crests into the sky. The risk for any rain is very low in the Upper Ohio Valley, but a stray shower or sprinkle is possible through the early morning. Most of the substantial rain will be in the eastern portion of the state. It will be a mixture of clouds and sun competing for rule of the sky today. At times, the sun will win out and others, the clouds will reign supreme. It will be sticky out but not overly oppressive. Highs around 82-84.

SATURDAY: August comes in where July lacked. Rain. There is the chance for rain showers off and on throughout the day. The threat for rain looks to be greatest in the afternoon and evening but a stray shower grazing the area in the morning cannot be ruled out. Highs around 83-85.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and the threat for some morning and afternoon showers are likely. A soggy weekend it seems to be. The threat for some rumbles of thunder is greatest in the afternoon and evening time. Highs around 85-87.

MONDAY: The first full week of August is has some seasonable temperatures on the way along with the threat for the summertime showers and possible storms. Highs around 82-84.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and the comfortable weather continues. The threat for afternoon showers will continue as well. Highs around 81-83.

WEDNESDAY: Partly clouds skies to kickoff the day. There is no threat for rain at the moment. Highs around 83-85.

THURSDAY: Calm weather is expected as we progress into end of the next work week. High temperatures around 82-84.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey