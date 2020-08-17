A mix of sun and clouds Tuesday

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Showers ending then variable clouds, Lows 58-62.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and a little cooler, Highs near 80.

WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix with low humidity, Highs 80-82.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and a little warmer, Highs 83-87.

FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix then late-day thunder, Highs 86-90.

SATURDAY: More clouds with showers and rumbles of thunder, Highs 85-89.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered thunderstorms, Highs 83-87.

MONDAY: Variable clouds with scattered showers, Highs 82-86.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

