A mix of sun and clouds Tuesday

7-Day ForecastMONDAY: As we head throughout the day, partly cloudy skies and seasonal weather continues through the Ohio Valley. Bright blue skies and abundant sunshine is expected as we head into the afternoon. It will feel comfortable with lower dew points as well as seasonal temperatures. As we progress into the afternoon and early evening, there is a chance for a stray shower mainly to the southwest. Highs around 80-82.

TUESDAY: High pressure looks to dominate the region, dropping all threat for rain. Our temperatures will remain seasonal. Highs around 81-83.