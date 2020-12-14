A mixed bag of precipitation to begin the new work week

7-Day Forecast

MONDAY: Well to start the work day we are experiencing some light rain and snow showers in the Ohio Valley as an upper level disturbance sweeps through. We saw some light rain move by but colder air will start to sweep in and it should all transition to snow. There could be some slick spots on the roadways as your head out to the early morning commute. Something to keep in mind. The best chance for any accumulating snow is in the higher elevations of WV and PA along the Appalachian Mountains. The snow/mixed precip will end by lunchtime today. We will stay cloudy with temperatures topping off in the upper 30s. Clouds look to clear out some as we head into the overnight hours. One thing we will deal with today are the winds, blowing from the NW around 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Cloudy conditions continue on with a dry day in store before a very complex weather maker swings through the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will hover in the mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY: A complex low pressure system is expected to sweep through the region on Wednesday. There is a chance we see plow able snow for the Ohio Valley. Details will become more clear as we get closer to the event. As of now, we look to be too far west of the system to get 6+ inches of snow, but could be impacted by a wintry mix of precipitation. Long story short, the position of the low and when the cold air interacts with the added moisture will be KEY on if we see snow or if we stay in rain. Something I will continue to monitor. Temperatures will be around the mid 30s for our daytime high.

THURSDAY: There could be a remnant snow shower or wintry mix that carries over into the early morning hours on Thursday. Temperatures will hover in the mid 30s and we will stay cloudy.

FRIDAY: One week away from Christmas! Crazy to think how fast time is moving now. Weather wise, we look to clear out some with partly cloudy skies and temperatures will top off in the upper 30s.

SATURDAY: We could see some rain showers as we head into the weekend before Christmas. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s if not low 40s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and seasonable with temperatures around 40 degrees.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey