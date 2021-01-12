A mixture of sun and clouds as we head into Tuesday

7-Day Forecast

TUESDAY: A slightly warmer air-mass is positioned over the Ohio Valley and that will keep our temperatures in the upper 30s if not low 40s today. Some low-level moisture is starting to swing through the area and allowing for more cloud development. I do expect to see the sun at time but there will certainly be a mixture of sun and clouds for the rest of the day as well as the next couple of days. Pockets of sun are expected however. Winds will blow from the southwest around 5-10 mph and we could see a gust or two of 20.

WEDNESDAY: Patchy clouds with slightly above average temps as we head into the midpoint of the work week. Temperatures will stick around the lower 40s. We could see some periods of sun once again behind some lower level cloud coverage.

THURSDAY: Clouds look to return as we head closer to the weekend ahead of a system that could bring us some precipitation. Thursday looks to remain dry with temperatures in the mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Clouds continue on but we also have a chance for some precipitation. A low-pressure system is expected to sweep through Friday and that could drop some wintry mix late in the day before it turns over to snow showers for the weekend. We will also see a sharp drop in temperature back closer to seasonable and then colder than average. Highs will be in the low 40s and dropping throughout the day. Winds will be a factor and make it feel colder.

SATURDAY: There is a chance we see some snow showers in the region to begin the weekend. A cold air-mass will make its presence felt with highs in the lower 30s. Winds could play a factor and make it feel brisk outside.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and seasonable with highs topping off in the mid 30s.

MLK DAY: Mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid 30s. No excitement as we return to the wintry grey color in the skies.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey