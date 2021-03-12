A mixture of sun and clouds to end the work-week

7-Day Forecast:

FRIDAY: We made it to the final day of the work-week! Early morning rain showers should start to taper off as we closer to 9 AM, but a stray sprinkle is possible for areas south of I70 until lunchtime. As the rain tapers off, so will the cloud coverage. The afternoon hours should produce some sunshine behind partly cloudy skies. There could be times where clouds dominate, but the sunshine will keep it bright. Temperatures will remain warmer than average with our afternoon high in the upper 50s. Breezy conditions are also going to stay in place, blowing from the northwest around 10-15 mph with a gust of 25 possible as we head into the PM hours. Clouds will become more widespread as we head into the overnight hours. A much colder air-mass will also swing in with overnight lows approaching the upper 20s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies are expected as we head into the weekend. We are also going to revert back closer to seasonable temperatures for the Ohio Valley as our afternoon high will be in the upper 40s. Don’t forget that Sunday is Daylight Saving Day, where we have to turn the clocks ahead an hour. Might want to do that before you go to bed Saturday evening so you wake up and you are on the correct time. Your phone will revert automatically.

SUNDAY: The mixture of sun and clouds will continue into your Sunday. Temperatures will be topping off in the lower 50s. We will remain dry and the winds will not play a factor through the weekend.

MONDAY: The next work week is looking a bit cloudy and possibly dreary. Rain showers are possible in the afternoon and lingering on into the evening hours with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s for your high.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with highs in the mid 50s. There is a chance for some rain showers throughout the day as a low-pressure system will start to makes its way into the area. Breezy conditions are also expected.

WEDNESDAY: Rain showers are possible in the morning hours with cloudy skies continuing on as well. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY: The threat for rain showers are possible as we head into the late stages of the work-week. Temperatures will be in the mid to low 50s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey