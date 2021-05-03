A Monday full of patchy rain showers

7-Day Forecast:

MONDAY: The first Monday in the month of May will not have anything fun or fair to talk about. Rain showers will be present off/on for most of the day and that will be the trend for this upcoming work-week. Temperatures to start the day will be very mild, in the lower 60s to upper 50s with fog development possible as the morning unfolds. Temperatures will max out around 70 this afternoon and we will not be seeing any of the sun today. Overcast skies will keep the sun at bay but it will remain near seasonable as we begin May. There is a chance we see some scattered thunderstorms this afternoon but cloud coverage could limit their development. Winds will blow from the south around 5-10 mph with gusts of 20 possible. As we head into the overnight hours, clouds will stay put and rain showers will start to wrap up. Lows will be in the lower 60s.

TUESDAY: Rain showers will start again as we head into the morning hours and stick around for most of the day. There is a better chance for some thunderstorms tomorrow as a cold front will sweep through in the afternoon/evening hours. Temperatures will max out in the mid 70s before dropping as the front swings by. Expect another soggy and dreary day for sure.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers all throughout the Ohio Valley. It will be another day where the rain showers will keep the sun behind the thick overcast skies. One thing we will notice is that it will be much colder. Temperatures will max out in the mid 50s, close to a 20 degree temperature swing from Tue. We will unfortunately be stuck with the colder air for the near future.

THURSDAY: There is a chance we remain precip free but we will not see much of the sun. Mostly cloudy skies will dominate the region and temperatures will max out in the upper 50s to low 60s.

FRIDAY: Clouds linger on as well as the chance for some scattered rain showers. The upper air pattern shows we will be stuck in an active pattern that has the potential to produce rain showers into the weekend. Temps will max out in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Patchy clouds could finally mix in some sunshine to start the weekend. Temperature wise we will be in the lower 60s. We could see some patchy rain showers in the afternoon develop.

SUNDAY: More clouds than sun to end the weekend. We will stick with the chance of rain showers. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey