A mostly cloudy and muggy day for your Thursday

7-Day Forecast

THURSDAY: Friday Eve should bring good omens for the weekend. Unfortunately things are not trending that way at the moment. Considerable cloudiness is expected today and the mugginess will return with dew points getting into the 70’s today. Hope you enjoyed yesterday because we have flipped the script weather wise. As we head into the afternoon and evening, there is a chance for some isolated rain showers. High temperatures around 86-88.

FRIDAY: The weekend starts nice! Broken clouds and no threat for rain. The mugginess will linger on to end the month of July which saw some oppressive dew points and mugginess as well as very scattered rainfall events. Highs around 83-85.

SATURDAY: The month of August kicks off with partly cloudy skies in the morning and temperatures in the mid 80’s are expected. Clouds will build into the afternoon, as does the threat for rain showers and storms. It will be very isolated in nature. One of those hit or miss type events. Should not damper any morning/afternoon plans. Highs around 84-86.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and the threat for afternoon showers and storms is more likely. Highs around 85-87.

MONDAY: As we peak into the next workweek, the summer-esque weather will continue with cooler temperatures. There is a chance for some afternoon showers and storms. Highs around 82-84.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and the comfortable weather continues. The threat for afternoon showers will continue as well. Highs around 83-84.

WEDNESDAY: Broken clouds and the chance for what? You guessed it, afternoon showers and storms. Comfortable temperatures expected. Highs around 81-83.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey