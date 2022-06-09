(7 Day Forecast)

Thursday: Starting off the day clouds but that will change as we get through the rest of the day ahead. We will start to see some sunshine trying to break through this afternoon. A few stray showers could be around the area but these will be quick to get out of here. Most of us will not see any rain for the day High of 71.

Friday: Starting off with sunshine with clouds increasing through the day. High of 75. There could be a few showers pushing into the area late and overnight which means we will not see rain for the majority of the day.

Saturday: Starting off with some showers scattered across the region under mostly cloudy skies. High of 75.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for a few showers possible in the afternoon. High of 77.

Monday: Partly cloudy, high of 81.

Tuesday: Mostly clear, high of 85.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with the chance for a few showers. High of 87.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler