A much colder day to start the work week

(7 Day Forecast)

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies with sun peeking through. The high temperature is 25 degrees but will feel even colder due to the breezy winds. Winds out of the West at 7-10 mph and gusts up to 25mph. We could see some snow flurries later on this afternoon/evening.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high of 26.

Wednesday: Starting off sunny with clouds building in through the day. High of 42.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with some flurries in the afternoon/evening. High of 39.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, high of 37. Some showers could be starting in the evening.

Saturday: Rain/snow showers through the day. High of 36.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with some flurries to start the day. High of 32.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler