A much colder day to start the work week

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies with sun peeking through.  The high temperature is 25 degrees but will feel even colder due to the breezy winds.  Winds out of the West at 7-10 mph and gusts up to 25mph.  We could see some snow flurries later on this afternoon/evening.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high of 26.

Wednesday: Starting off sunny with clouds building in through the day.  High of 42.

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy with some flurries in the afternoon/evening.  High of 39.

Friday:  Mostly cloudy, high of 37.  Some showers could be starting in the evening.

Saturday:  Rain/snow showers through the day. High of 36.

Sunday:  Mostly cloudy with some flurries to start the day.  High of 32.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

