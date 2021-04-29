A much needed rain will swing into the Ohio Valley

7-Day Forecast:

THURSDAY: A grey and dreary day is likely in our region as rain showers will stick in the forecast. Don’t forget the umbrella as you head out the door this morning. There is a chance for some foggy conditions near the Ohio River as the morning progresses. The low pressure system that swung through yesterday will keep the chance for off/on rain activity as well as overcast skies. A thunderstorm or two is possible in the afternoon as the Ohio Valley is in a Slight Risk for severe weather or a 2/5 on the severe weather scale. Temperatures will max out right around 70 degrees and we will stick with the muggy air. Dew point values will be in the uncomfortable levels once again. That is why it felt sticky yesterday. Breezy conditions will also stay with us from the southwest around 10-15 mph and gusts pushing 35. As we head into the overnight hours, lows will bottom out in the upper 40s and that is a seasonable temperature. Rain showers will start to wrap up early tomorrow morning, but it will be a much cooler day all around.

FRIDAY: Early morning showers should wrap up by lunchtime with partly cloudy skies from there on out. Temperatures will max out in the mid to upper 50s. A much cooler day compared to what we had on Wed and Thur. Sky conditions will be fair in the afternoon and evening, allowing you to be outside and enjoying the dry afternoon. Dew point values will drop tomorrow and that means it will feel less muggy. Breezy conditions will stick around once again though.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies are likely for most of the day and we will stick with temps in the mid 60s for our afternoon high. A good day to get out and till the garden or cut some grass after a couple days of rain.

SUNDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds for the last day of the weekend Temperatures max out in the mid 70s. We will start with a warming trend to end the weekend and that will stick around into the beginning half of the work-week.

MONDAY: Temperatures will be back in the mid 70s to start the next work-week. There is a chance for some afternoon showers for the region. Mostly cloudy skies return as well.

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies linger around for your Tuesday and temperatures max out in the mid 70s. We have a chance for some rain showers in the afternoon hours.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for some spotty shower activity. Temperatures will be in the mid to low 70s for our high.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey